‘Students not prepared for tertiary education’

Not being happy with their study choice and falling school standards are some of the reasons why South African students feel unprepared for tertiary education.

This revelation is contained in the latest PPS Student Confidence Index survey of nearly 2 500 fourth year and higher students pursuing qualifications in engineering‚ medicine and law or accounting.

It revealed less than half of those surveyed felt prepared for the transition from school to higher education institutions.

That represents an eight percentage point decline from last year and marks the first time in three years – since the survey was started – that the figure has dropped below 50%.

PPS spokeswoman Motshabi Nomvethe believes that the implications of this lack of preparedness contributes to the fact that 47.9% of students did not complete their degrees, as determined in the latest – 2015 – report by the Department of Higher Education.

She said there needed to be more engagement by the corporate sector and professional bodies with the government on school curriculums to ensure the divide between secondary and tertiary education levels was reduced.