‘Students not prepared for tertiary education’
Not being happy with their study choice and falling school standards are some of the reasons why South African students feel unprepared for tertiary education.
This revelation is contained in the latest PPS Student Confidence Index survey of nearly 2 500 fourth year and higher students pursuing qualifications in engineering‚ medicine and law or accounting.
It revealed less than half of those surveyed felt prepared for the transition from school to higher education institutions.
That represents an eight percentage point decline from last year and marks the first time in three years – since the survey was started – that the figure has dropped below 50%.
PPS spokeswoman Motshabi Nomvethe believes that the implications of this lack of preparedness contributes to the fact that 47.9% of students did not complete their degrees, as determined in the latest – 2015 – report by the Department of Higher Education.
She said there needed to be more engagement by the corporate sector and professional bodies with the government on school curriculums to ensure the divide between secondary and tertiary education levels was reduced.
Professor Labby Ramrathan, of the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Education‚ said the school to university transition was a complex phenomenon that had many facets.
“The emotional facet of being prepared or not for the transition cannot be used as a substantive argument for the high rate of dropout from universities,” she said.
The drop in the percentage of students being ready for tertiary education was related to the confidence in being able to access their study programme of choice, Ramrathan said.
“There are a number of studies that have pointed to‚ among others‚ being admitted to programmes that were not the student’s first choice as a reason for high levels of student dropout.”
Professor Wayne Hugo said: “At the heart of it lies the following problem – school standards are struggling to keep up to scratch for university level study.
“Universities accept students who they know are not ready because they know the school system is struggling, and so put in all sorts of foundation and assistance programmes to help the student.”
The education expert said by the time it came to graduate‚ the support had come to an end and the students had to display full university standards.