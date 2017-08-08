Latest:
News 

Removing unqualified teachers would create a ‘crisis’ in SA

TimesLIVE 0 Comment

More than 5‚000 underqualified or unqualified teachers are teaching mathematics‚ sciences‚ technology and African languages.

They cannot be eliminated from South Africa’s basic education system because there is a tremendous shortage of teachers‚ Business Day  reported on Tuesday.

Removing unqualified teachers from the system would create a crisis‚ said Department of Basic Education spokesman Elijah Mhlanga.

Unqualified teachers’ highest qualification is matric while underqualified teachers had post-matric qualifications but less than three years of on-the-job training.

“They are teaching in critical [areas] … where there is a shortage [of teachers]‚” said Mhlanga.

You May Also Like

Pinkie gets the salute as metro’s chief cop

admin 0

Police release suspected serial rapist by mistake

Naledi Shange 0

VW Polo Vivo up for grabs in Christmas Cheer Fund draw

admin 0

Leave a Reply

Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment moderation policy. Your email address is required but will not be published.

 