New assault claim against ANC’s Manana

Woman alleges deputy minister attacked her after altercation at club last month

As one Johannesburg woman was nursing her wounds after allegedly being beaten up by Higher Education Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana at the weekend‚ another woman has claimed she suffered the same fate in Ermelo last month.

The alleged attack on Zinhle Mokhohlane, 22, happened on July 9 at the Nesto Shisanyama and Lounge.

Mokhohlane said she had done nothing to provoke Manana and that he was ticked off by her entertaining a man who had been in his company.

“When [one of Manana’s friends called me over], I went over to find out what he wanted. All of a sudden‚ one of Mdu’s friends spilt beer on me‚” she said.

She claimed that a confrontation be- tween herself and Manana ensued and her sister pulled her out of the club.

“Mdu followed us out. He threw me on the bonnet of the car and hit me on the face‚” Mokhohlane alleged.

“He beat me up until outsiders came [and intervened].”

Her sister called her aunt and uncle, who rushed to the scene.

“My aunt hit Mdu and he attacked her,” Mokhohlane alleged.

“She went into the car and he then threw bricks at the car. He was also bashing it with his hands.

“One of his bodyguards then took out a gun and fired two shots in the air. We were all shaken up and that is when the fight ended.”

The police were called and, according to Mokhohlane, retrieved the spent cartridge cases from the scene.

“His bodyguards had taken my aunt’s car keys. Even today we have not received those keys,” she said.

“We opened a case against him [Manana] and he said he had also opened a case against us.

“Mdu said later he had dropped the case. He wanted us to also drop our case.”

Manana had allegedly said he would consider fixing their damaged car only after they dropped the case.

Mokhohlane said she had not withdrawn the complaint and was waiting for the police to give an update on their investigation.