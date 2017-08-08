New assault claim against ANC’s Manana
Woman alleges deputy minister attacked her after altercation at club last month
As one Johannesburg woman was nursing her wounds after allegedly being beaten up by Higher Education Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana at the weekend‚ another woman has claimed she suffered the same fate in Ermelo last month.
The alleged attack on Zinhle Mokhohlane, 22, happened on July 9 at the Nesto Shisanyama and Lounge.
Mokhohlane said she had done nothing to provoke Manana and that he was ticked off by her entertaining a man who had been in his company.
“When [one of Manana’s friends called me over], I went over to find out what he wanted. All of a sudden‚ one of Mdu’s friends spilt beer on me‚” she said.
She claimed that a confrontation be- tween herself and Manana ensued and her sister pulled her out of the club.
“Mdu followed us out. He threw me on the bonnet of the car and hit me on the face‚” Mokhohlane alleged.
“He beat me up until outsiders came [and intervened].”
Her sister called her aunt and uncle, who rushed to the scene.
“My aunt hit Mdu and he attacked her,” Mokhohlane alleged.
“She went into the car and he then threw bricks at the car. He was also bashing it with his hands.
“One of his bodyguards then took out a gun and fired two shots in the air. We were all shaken up and that is when the fight ended.”
The police were called and, according to Mokhohlane, retrieved the spent cartridge cases from the scene.
“His bodyguards had taken my aunt’s car keys. Even today we have not received those keys,” she said.
“We opened a case against him [Manana] and he said he had also opened a case against us.
“Mdu said later he had dropped the case. He wanted us to also drop our case.”
Manana had allegedly said he would consider fixing their damaged car only after they dropped the case.
Mokhohlane said she had not withdrawn the complaint and was waiting for the police to give an update on their investigation.
At the Ermelo Police Station where the case was opened, the senior police officer tasked with handling the matter referred all questions to provincial spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.
Hlathi, in turn, referred questions to Vuyo Mhaga‚ the spokesman for the police ministry.
Mhaga said he was aware of the matter. “Both parties opened cases against each other but both of them later dropped the cases.”
Mokhohlane, who suffered bruises to her neck and a cut to her face, maintained that she had not dropped the charges.
Meanwhile, Mandisa Duma, who was allegedly assaulted by Manana at the Cubana night club in Fourways in the early hours of Sunday, has since laid a criminal complaint against him.
And Gauteng-based Eastern Cape journalist Lumko Jimlongo, who witnessed the incident, is likely to be a key witness in the assault case.
Mhaga said: “On our side‚ the investigation in the matter is at an advanced stage and we will soon hand over the docket to the prosecutors.
“Everything will be consolidated as one case so everyone [suspects] will be brought on board and ultimately the NPA will decide what must happen.”
Duma claimed Manana lost his cool following a debate on who should succeed President Jacob Zuma at the ANC’s elective conference in December.
She was with her friend and cousin at the restaurant while Manana was with four friends. The club was already closed.
After the disagreement‚ Duma claimed Manana chased them out of the venue.
While walking out, Manana allegedly slapped her cousin across the face after she made a comment about his sexuality before turning on her in the parking lot.
A video clip of the incident circulated on social media yesterday.
Manana issued a statement later‚ apologising for the incident.
“That shameful incident should not have happened. I know that my actions and those of the people in my company have disappointed and hurt many people in the country.
“As a leader‚ I should have known better and acted better. I will subject myself fully to the process of the law and give it my full cooperation.”
He also apologised to Duma and her family, saying that “regardless of the extreme provocation‚ I should have exercised restraint”.
Manana failed to respond to questions about the Ermelo incident. He did not reply to messages and his phone rang unanswered.