Murder accused ‘go on strike’

Six refuse to leave holding cells after new trial starts following death of judge

Fed up at having to stand trial for murder afresh, six men who allegedly tortured a Port Elizabeth man to death in 2010 bizarrely refused to come out of the holding cells yesterday, forcing a judge to proceed with the matter in their absence.

But as the evidence of the state’s first witness got under way in the Port Elizabeth High Court, the men changed tactic and one by one fired their legal representatives, questioning why the string of lawyers were still seated in court when they – the accused – were not.

Khangelani Matebe, Luyanda Nkolose, Mzuvukile Foli, Fuzile Kosana, Athenkosi Mtshayisa and Fundile Nqwensu said it was a breach of their constitutional rights that the murder trial dating back seven years had to start all over again following the death of the presiding judge.

The men have been in custody since shortly after Floris Kruger’s murder on August 31 2010.

Asked once again yesterday to plead to charges of murder, kidnapping, housebreaking, robbery and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, Matebe, 28, of Motherwell, and Nkolose, 28, Foli, 27, Mtshayisa, 23, and Nqwensu, 23, all of Fairview, refused to answer to the charges.

Mtshayisa said he had no interest in the trial.

The men then defiantly marched back down to the holding cells.

Remaining by himself in the dock, Kosana, 26, of Fairview, pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Judge Irma Schoeman entered pleas of not guilty into the record on behalf of the remaining accused in terms of Section 109 of the Criminal Procedure Act.