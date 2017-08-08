Murder accused ‘go on strike’
Six refuse to leave holding cells after new trial starts following death of judge
Fed up at having to stand trial for murder afresh, six men who allegedly tortured a Port Elizabeth man to death in 2010 bizarrely refused to come out of the holding cells yesterday, forcing a judge to proceed with the matter in their absence.
But as the evidence of the state’s first witness got under way in the Port Elizabeth High Court, the men changed tactic and one by one fired their legal representatives, questioning why the string of lawyers were still seated in court when they – the accused – were not.
Khangelani Matebe, Luyanda Nkolose, Mzuvukile Foli, Fuzile Kosana, Athenkosi Mtshayisa and Fundile Nqwensu said it was a breach of their constitutional rights that the murder trial dating back seven years had to start all over again following the death of the presiding judge.
The men have been in custody since shortly after Floris Kruger’s murder on August 31 2010.
Asked once again yesterday to plead to charges of murder, kidnapping, housebreaking, robbery and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, Matebe, 28, of Motherwell, and Nkolose, 28, Foli, 27, Mtshayisa, 23, and Nqwensu, 23, all of Fairview, refused to answer to the charges.
Mtshayisa said he had no interest in the trial.
The men then defiantly marched back down to the holding cells.
Remaining by himself in the dock, Kosana, 26, of Fairview, pleaded not guilty on all counts.
Judge Irma Schoeman entered pleas of not guilty into the record on behalf of the remaining accused in terms of Section 109 of the Criminal Procedure Act.
She then ordered that the trial proceed in their absence. “To have nothing to do with proceedings is not to your advantage.”
The men allegedly broke into and ransacked 60-year-old Kruger’s home in La Marseilles Road near St Albans Prison before torturing him throughout the night. He eventually died as a result of his injuries.
While the state and the defence had closed their cases in the initial trial, Judge Bonisile Sandi had not delivered a verdict – something they had been waiting for since 2015 – when he died earlier this year.
Yesterday, criminal expert Warrant Officer Phillip Bekker testified that he was called out to the scene on September 1 2010.
Kruger’s body was discovered on the gravel road under some bushes a short distance from his home.
He had knife wounds to his arms and back and had been shot in the head. His legs were still bound with rope.
After briefly listening to Bekker’s testimony, Kosana decided to join his friends in the cell, claiming he felt uncomfortable as the only person still in the dock.
While the men later tried to fire their legal representatives, Schoeman said they needed to remain in court as it was in the accused’s best interest.
The matter continues today.