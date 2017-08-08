Motion of no confidence: How voting will unfold

Even some members of parliament are not sure how voting in the National Assembly will take place on Tuesday.

MPs are due to cast their vote on a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

Speaker Baleka Mbete announced on Monday that she would allow a secret ballot. But many are not clear on how that will work since it is the first time a closed vote takes place on a motion of confidence.

The Freedom Front Plus party even expressed concern that the secrecy of the vote might be compromised.

Parliament explained on Tuesday morning how the carefully choreographed process will unfold.

After each party has stated its case in a debate‚ MPs will be given a paper on which to make their mark.

The votes will then be counted in a guarded room‚ under the watchful eye of party representatives‚ then they will be signed off by the secretary of the National Assembly before the results are announced by the Speaker.