Massive revamp to sewerage systems
R390m upgrade at Fishwater Flats means fewer burst pipes
Nelson Mandela Bay residents can expect fewer sewerage pipe bursts and blockages after the Fishwater Flats water treatment works received a major upgrade totalling R390-million over the past four years.
The first phase of the upgrade comprises a new inlet system as well as an automated control system and was completed in June.
The additional infrastructure will bring much-needed relief to more than 67% of metro residents.
The new inlets were officially switched on by mayor Athol Trollip and will allow for an increase from 132 megalitres to 165 megalitres of effluent daily.
Project manager Melanie Geyer said the upgrade of existing infrastructure would also assist in the upcoming roll-out of bucket eradication programmes as well as new housing developments.
“The upgrade is required as the existing infrastructure is old, outdated and insufficient and needed urgent attention to improve the overall operation of the treatment works to meet the current and future demand,” she said.
“The future upgraded capacity caters for the increased sewage that will arise from the development of low-cost housing areas as per the municipality’s approved sanitation and housing programme.”
She said the upgrades meant the infrastructure would not corrode as easily as the buildings were now enclosed.
However, this meant more stringent odour control measures had to be put in place to protect workers from dangerous gases.
The project created 1 001 jobs over a period of 1 933 days through the Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP).
Trollip said it was critical that the facility worked efficiently and was upgraded accordingly.
“We need to educate our communities on how sewer systems work so as to stop blockages. If people put tyres and mattresses in, it [sewer pipes] will block which leads to sewer bursts in the city.”
Trollip urged portfolio committee councillors to assist in educating residents on how to protect the city’s sewerage system.
“This means that we will have fewer blockages and because it works on a hydrological system the indirect benefit is that we will treat water better.”
Infrastructure, engineering and electricity political head Annette Lovemore said: “This is a forwardlooking city’s project and we are catering for the future.”
Department executive director Dr Walter Shaidi said the project had faced some challenges, including interruptions by small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs) as well as rising groundwater levels.
“SMMEs were under the impression that they must get the whole project, but we managed to involve them in line with the constitution.
“We had to build the new inlet works while the old system was running.
“This was a challenge because they intertwined – that slowed the project down,” he said.
The final phase of the upgrades is set to be completed by 2030, with more than R1.2-billion expected to be spent on the project.