Massive revamp to sewerage systems

R390m upgrade at Fishwater Flats means fewer burst pipes

Nelson Mandela Bay residents can expect fewer sewerage pipe bursts and blockages after the Fishwater Flats water treatment works received a major upgrade totalling R390-million over the past four years.

The first phase of the upgrade comprises a new inlet system as well as an automated control system and was completed in June.

The additional infrastructure will bring much-needed relief to more than 67% of metro residents.

The new inlets were officially switched on by mayor Athol Trollip and will allow for an increase from 132 megalitres to 165 megalitres of effluent daily.

Project manager Melanie Geyer said the upgrade of existing infrastructure would also assist in the upcoming roll-out of bucket eradication programmes as well as new housing developments.

“The upgrade is required as the existing infrastructure is old, outdated and insufficient and needed urgent attention to improve the overall operation of the treatment works to meet the current and future demand,” she said.

“The future upgraded capacity caters for the increased sewage that will arise from the development of low-cost housing areas as per the municipality’s approved sanitation and housing programme.”

She said the upgrades meant the infrastructure would not corrode as easily as the buildings were now enclosed.

However, this meant more stringent odour control measures had to be put in place to protect workers from dangerous gases.

The project created 1 001 jobs over a period of 1 933 days through the Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP).