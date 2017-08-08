Kidnapped dad contacts family, says he is fine
The family of missing Pretoria businessman Omar Carrim have revealed that he made contact with his son‚ telling him he was fine but desperately needed his heart medication before hanging up.
His 49-year-old son‚ Abdulla‚ said they had received many phone calls since his father went missing‚ but had not previously disclosed that one of these calls had been from his father‚ whose voice he had recognised.
“One of the calls was somebody pretending to be my father. The other call‚ I can confirm, was from my father‚” Abdulla said yesterday.
“We have not heard anything from the kidnappers.”
Yusuf Abramjee‚ who is helping the family‚ said the call came through on Sunday.
He said Carrim assured his son that he was fine but that he needed his chronic medication.
The frantic search for the 76-year-old businessman started on Thursday when he failed to arrive at his Laudium home at his normal time of 6.15pm.
He vanished after leaving his Home Hyper store in Pretorius Street in the Pretoria CBD that afternoon.
His burnt Mercedes-Benz E300 was found near Atteridgeville on Friday.
Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said police had found Carrim’s spectacles and some papers smeared with blood.
“A team led by the national office is working on the case. The case has been ring-fenced as a priority,” she said.
“Crime intelligence as well as other expert investigators have been brought in to assist in cracking the case.”
Nkosi-Malobane said they were handling the case as a kidnapping, as the people who attacked him would have taken the car in a hijacking.