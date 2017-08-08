The family of missing Pretoria businessman Omar Carrim have revealed that he made contact with his son‚ telling him he was fine but desperately needed his heart medication before hanging up.

His 49-year-old son‚ Abdulla‚ said they had received many phone calls since his father went missing‚ but had not previously disclosed that one of these calls had been from his father‚ whose voice he had recognised.

“One of the calls was somebody pretending to be my father. The other call‚ I can confirm, was from my father‚” Abdulla said yesterday.

“We have not heard anything from the kidnappers.”

Yusuf Abramjee‚ who is helping the family‚ said the call came through on Sunday.

He said Carrim assured his son that he was fine but that he needed his chronic medication.