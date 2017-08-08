‘Decision must inspire MPs to vote Zuma out’
If Baleka Mbete could do it, nothing should stop ANC MPs from going against the party line.
This was the overall sentiment of opposition party leaders, who applauded her decision to allow the secret ballot.
EFF leader Julius Malema said he hoped Mbete’s decision would inspire ANC MPs to go against the party line. “If Baleka went against the party line in the open, what stops an ANC MP from going against the line in secret?”
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, who led the legal battle for a secret ballot, said he hoped all MPs would use the opportunity to put South Africa first. “It’s time for public representatives to honour their oath of office,” he said.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane described the decision as historic, saying he hoped it would allow MPs to follow their conscience freely.
IFP chief whip Narend Singh said he would write to his opposite number in the ANC, Jackson Mthembu, to request an urgent meeting ahead of the debate to discuss the voting procedure.
This was important because there should be no fear among MPs that people could determine how they had voted.
COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota called the decision groundbreaking while ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe was delighted rationality had prevailed.
Pieter Groenewald, of the Freedom Front Plus, was more guarded , saying ANC MPs could still decide to toe the party line.
Protesters, who had started marching from Keizersgracht Street in Cape Town towards parliament yesterday, were overjoyed.
“Excellent! The best news of the day, the month, the week, the year. I think there is a 50/50 chance that Zuma will be ousted,” a religious leader said.
The march was addressed by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, who called on South Africans to unite.
He said it did not matter how the vote went today. “[What we must build] from here is a solid movement of South Africans who care about the future of the country.”