Buffalo City bottom metro for performance, Bay improving
The Buffalo City metro (BCM) has come out as the worst-performing metropole in the country after Ipsos researchers conducted a study that puts it at the bottom of the list when it comes to local government performance.
The Eastern Cape metro dropped from 51% achieved last year to 13% this year.
The Khayabus study, which saw government-performance barometer questions posed to 3 598 South African residents, was released on August 3.
This was exactly a year after voters made their voices heard in the game-changing local government elections of last year, which saw the ANC losing three metros to the DA and its coalition partners.
The study was conducted between April 21 and May 22 this year. The DA-controlled metros were highlighted in the study as the best performers overall “as rated by the residents”.
“The score for Nelson Mandela Bay improved [by] 17 percentage points over the last year.”
According to the study, a year after last year’s elections, BCM had suffered a “significant decline” in terms of good results related to what the residents think about the metro’s performance.
This suggested there might be a total breakdown between residents and their local government, it said.
“Aside from the metropolitan areas of Cape Town and Buffalo City, South Africans have seen a marked improvement in the performance of local government,” the report stated.
BCM scored a low 13% when their residents were asked the question: “How well do you think your local authority is doing their job?”
The interviewees, aged upwards from 15, were also asked: “How well would you say your local government is handling the delivery of basic services, such and water and electricity?”
BCM scored the lowest on this question, with 32%.
Nelson Mandela Bay also scored low, at 38%.
For this question, the Ekurhuleni metro scored the highest with 78% for good results, followed by Tshwane with 62%, City of Johannesburg with 59%, Mangaung with 49%, City of Cape Town with 47% and Ethekwini with 43%.
“Scores in Mangaung and Cape Town are slowly slipping, while Ethekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City can surely all improve,” the report said.