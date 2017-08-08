Buffalo City bottom metro for performance, Bay improving

The Buffalo City metro (BCM) has come out as the worst-performing metropole in the country after Ipsos researchers conducted a study that puts it at the bottom of the list when it comes to local government performance.

The Eastern Cape metro dropped from 51% achieved last year to 13% this year.

The Khayabus study, which saw government-performance barometer questions posed to 3 598 South African residents, was released on August 3.

This was exactly a year after voters made their voices heard in the game-changing local government elections of last year, which saw the ANC losing three metros to the DA and its coalition partners.

The study was conducted between April 21 and May 22 this year. The DA-controlled metros were highlighted in the study as the best performers overall “as rated by the residents”.

“The score for Nelson Mandela Bay improved [by] 17 percentage points over the last year.”

According to the study, a year after last year’s elections, BCM had suffered a “significant decline” in terms of good results related to what the residents think about the metro’s performance.