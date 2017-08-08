Bay political parties unite in call for MPs to ‘vote with conscience’

Mere hours before they were to cast a vote that could change the country’s leadership, political parties and civil society in Nelson Mandela Bay urged the country’s MPs to “vote with their conscience”.

This was the call that echoed as local representatives of the EFF, DA, COPE, UDM, ACDP and Save SA united on Tuesday to lead community members in a mass march through the city, in support of a vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

The motion, which will be debated in parliament this afternoon and later voted on through a secret ballot, will need 201 supporting votes from the 400 MPs.

The ANC holds 249 seats.

“Today is the beginning of a very important process,” Nqaba Bhanga from the DA said to an enthusiastic sea of supporters in red, yellow, blue, green and white – showing their support for the various parties – when the march culminated at City Hall.

“More than 47% of the people in Nelson Mandela Bay, and 35% in South Africa, are unemployed because there is a family and group of friends stealing from our economy. Millions continue to be hurt by Zuma’s leadership. It is high time we started a campaign to remove not only Zuma, but the ANC.”

Yoliswa Yako of the EFF said the parties and community had united in blistering heat because they were “tired of the status quo”.

“Aside from ideologies and race and creed, we came here to say Zuma must go,” Yako said.

“We appeal to [MPs] to vote with their mind and conscience…to remove a man with the power to reduce our country to junk status.”

Marianne Lotter of the ACDP added her voice to the cry.

“We don’t want people with bad hearts and we do not stand for people who don’t have integrity,” she said.

“We have had enough.”

Deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani, representing the UDM, said he believed Zuma would be removed from power.

“Today, comrades, what we all pray for as South Africans is going to happen,” he said.

“We want all South Africans to vote with their heart.”

A memorandum listing the multiparty group’s grievances with Zuma was also handed over after the march to mayor Athol Trollip, who stated his support for the gathering.

“We have a president who wants to wear the victor’s crown, but does not compete by the rules,” declared Trollip.

“There is hardly a rule he has not broken. I know there are yes-men who will vote for him, but either way today is the beginning of the end of the ANC. If they vote to keep Zuma [in power], the people will vote in 2019 to remove the ANC.”

The parliamentary sitting was scheduled to start at 2pm.