Zuma jokes as vote looms

President Jacob Zuma appeared unfazed by the looming vote of no confidence in his presidency, instead returning to his tried and tested “white monopoly capital” script in Pietermaritzburg yesterday.

The embattled leader delivered a keynote speech characterised by jokes at the unveiling of the statue of late ANC and South African Communist Party veteran leader Harry Gwala.

Although Zuma made no mention of the vote, due to take place in parliament tomorrow, he took the opportunity to lay into the SACP, which has said it will support Zuma’s removal.

He criticised the SACP for denying the existence of white monopoly capital. “The land was taken from us and we do not have land and the land is owned by whites.

“The economy was also taken from us and the economy is owned by whites,” he said.

“They are dominating the economy.

“Why is the SACP denying that there is white monopoly capital in South Africa? People who should be leading us to kill this system, which is said to be a crime – why are they defending it now?

“Do you [the SACP] have friends there?”

Analysts suggest Zuma might have reason to be calm ahead of planned nationwide protests, some of which will start today.

The DA has called for the vote of no confidence in Zuma and has the backing of other opposition parties – but for the vote to succeed the opposition parties will need almost 50 votes from ANC MPs.

In Cape Town, civil society groups will march today under the banner of #Unitebehind.

The DA has organised eight protest events for tomorrow.

Opposition parties will join for a march in Cape Town at 2pm tomorrow, and the ANC’s Western Cape branches will lead a counter-march.

Analyst Shadrack Gutto said the likelihood of the no-confidence vote succeeding was slim “because ANC members are there because they have been deployed, not because they were elected by the people”.