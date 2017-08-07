Young scientists share ideas

Achievers’ success stories add spark at National Week launch

Never give up on your dreams – even in the face of adversity. These were the encouraging words from Cape Recife High School Grade 9 pupil Caroline Boshoff, who spoke at the launch of National Science Week at Nelson Mandela University at the weekend.

Caroline, 16, who is dyslexic, realised her dream when she won gold at the 2016 Eskom Expo for Young Scientists.

She told thousands of pupils on Saturday that being dyslexic just meant she had to work harder.

“I struggle a lot to read and write,” she said.

“Sometimes I struggle so much with my schoolwork, but it doesn’t stop me from working harder.

“Earlier in my life, I realised I have a passion for science because it is mainly practical work.”

Caroline won gold at last year’s expo after she invented a device that assists one-handed people to button their clothing. She also invented an elongated hairbrush for people with shorter arms.

Ndzondelelo High School pupil Abongile Ngcosholo, 19, who also took to the podium, encouraged his peers to pursue a career in science.

Abongile was a 2016 Eskom Expo for Young Scientists finalist.