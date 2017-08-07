Young scientists share ideas
Achievers’ success stories add spark at National Week launch
Never give up on your dreams – even in the face of adversity. These were the encouraging words from Cape Recife High School Grade 9 pupil Caroline Boshoff, who spoke at the launch of National Science Week at Nelson Mandela University at the weekend.
Caroline, 16, who is dyslexic, realised her dream when she won gold at the 2016 Eskom Expo for Young Scientists.
She told thousands of pupils on Saturday that being dyslexic just meant she had to work harder.
“I struggle a lot to read and write,” she said.
“Sometimes I struggle so much with my schoolwork, but it doesn’t stop me from working harder.
“Earlier in my life, I realised I have a passion for science because it is mainly practical work.”
Caroline won gold at last year’s expo after she invented a device that assists one-handed people to button their clothing. She also invented an elongated hairbrush for people with shorter arms.
Ndzondelelo High School pupil Abongile Ngcosholo, 19, who also took to the podium, encouraged his peers to pursue a career in science.
Abongile was a 2016 Eskom Expo for Young Scientists finalist.
He said that because of mathematics and science, he flew in an aeroplane for the first time in his life when he attended last year’s expo in Johannesburg.
“With the help of my teachers, I developed a device to help reduce vehicle theft in the city.
“Last year was my first time participating in the expo,” he said.
“Science has had a great impact in my life and it’s been a great experience for me.
“What I want all of you to understand is that we can all participate and be involved in science.
“Where you come from does not determine whether or not you can do science. Look at me, I’m also from the township, just like my fellow learners.
“You don’t have to be great to start but you need to start to be great,” he said, to applause.
National Science Week runs until Saturday under the theme “Advancing Science Tourism”.
Nelson Mandela University’s vice-chancellor, Derrick Swartz, said South Africa’s poverty and inequality challenges were persistent but this could change through science and maths learning.
He challenged pupils to strive to use their scientific knowledge to uplift communities and find solutions to problems for societies.