Three tots abandoned at police charge office
Three children were taken to a place of safety after they were left at the Walmer police station charge office yesterday afternoon.
Police spokesman Warrant-Officer Alwin Labans said the children, one-year-old twins and their sister, 3, were brought to the charge office by an elderly woman who claimed to be their caregiver, but she never returned.
“The woman who brought the children to the charge office told officers the children are homeless and she had been taking care of them for some time,” Labans said.
“She asked if the children could stay at the police station for a short time while she ran some errands. The woman never returned.”
Members of the Walmer Community Policing Forum, with the help of a social worker, have arranged for the children to be taken to a place of safety while officers attempt to track their family.
Labans said anyone with information that could assist the police should contact the Walmer police station.