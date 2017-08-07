Three tots abandoned at police charge office

Three children were taken to a place of safety after they were left at the Walmer police station charge office yesterday afternoon.

Police spokesman Warrant-Officer Alwin Labans said the children, one-year-old twins and their sister, 3, were brought to the charge office by an elderly woman who claimed to be their caregiver, but she never returned.

“The woman who brought the children to the charge office told officers the children are homeless and she had been taking care of them for some time,” Labans said.