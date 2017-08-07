Men rob jewellery store in PE mall
Three men made off with jewellery, cellphones and cash after robbing a shop at the Metlife Mall in Port Elizabeth yesterday.
Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said two people were held up at the American Swiss store shortly after 9am.
He said a man entered the shop and asked to look at watches.
“Shortly afterwards, a second man entered, and then a third man came into the store.
“The first and third men produced firearms and threatened the two employees.”
The men forced the employees to open a safe and fled in a white VW Polo.