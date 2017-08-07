Man, 36, dies in Cape Road flat fire

Police responded to calls from neighbours after Quinton Andrews, 36, started throwing items from his fifthfloor flat in San Michele at about 9.30pm on Saturday.

A Port Elizabeth man died after a fire broke out in his Cape Road flat.

Police had to kick down the door to gain entry after seeing smoke. Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said Andrews’ body was then pulled out of the burning flat.

“Officers had received a report of a man disturbing the peace,” he said.

Labans said police also arrested a resident in the same block of flats for possession of cocaine. His arrest was not related to the fire.