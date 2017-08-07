Latest:
News 

Man, 36, dies in Cape Road flat fire

Riaan Marais 0 Comment
San Michele flat that burnt
Picture: Supplied

A Port Elizabeth man died after a fire broke out in his Cape Road flat.

Police responded to calls from neighbours after Quinton Andrews, 36, started throwing items from his fifthfloor flat in San Michele at about 9.30pm on Saturday.

Police had to kick down the door to gain entry after seeing smoke. Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said Andrews’ body was then pulled out of the burning flat.

“Officers had received a report of a man disturbing the peace,” he said.

Labans said police also arrested a resident in the same block of flats for possession of cocaine. His arrest was not related to the fire.

You May Also Like

Plane woes force Ramaphosa to cancel Uitenhage trip

TMG Digital 0

Firemen called in to remove patient’s ring

Allan Williams 0

SA should have arrested and surrendered Al Bashir: ICC

TimesLive 0

Leave a Reply

Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment moderation policy. Your email address is required but will not be published.

 