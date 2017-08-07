LIVE: Protestors gather for #Unitebehind anti-Zuma march

Civil society groups are gathering in Cape Town to march under the #Unitebehind banner as part of a movement designed to increase pressure on MPs on the eve of a no-confidence vote on President Jacob Zuma. The no-confidence vote is scheduled for Tuesday.

The demonstrators will head to Parliament and at their head is expected to be former deputy finance minister, Mcebisi Jonas, who will also be among 11 speakers addressing the crowd.

The protest comes as National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete is due to to announce her long-awaited decision on whether or not the no-confidence vote will be held as a secret ballot. On Sunday 101 ANC veterans wrote an open letter to ANC MPs urging them to vote to remove Zuma.



