The four men who were arrested for assaulting a couple at a KFC outlet in Pretoria last Wednesday will face charges of assault and pointing a firearm.

Police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubele said police were still searching for two other men who were involved in the assault.

In terms of the Firearms Control Act‚ a person convicted of pointing a firearm may be sentenced to a maximum 10 years in jail.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Sunday the alleged attackers were repeat offenders who targeted black people in the area.

“The barbaric act was committed by six white males‚” Mbalula said.

On Wednesday‚ the men attacked Jacob Sono and his wife Dudu.

Jacob Sono had asked for the men in a drive-through to move forward. Mpho Sono filmed the incident‚ which went viral on social media.

Mbalula said police were working hard in search of the two remaining suspects.

“The alleged suspects are repeating offenders‚ who have made it their mission to torment the country‚” Mbalula said.

Makhubele said three of the four suspects were denied bail on Friday because they had provided false addresses to the police.

“They also have previous convictions of assault against them. Some of the cases are pending‚” Makhubele said.

– TimesLIVE