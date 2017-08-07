Date set for Dumi Masilela’s memorial service

Actor Dumi Masilela’s memorial service will take place in Kempton Park‚ Johannesburg on Women’s Day.

His family have confirmed a service will be held at the Hope Restoration Ministries between 2pm and 6pm.

His funeral will take place at the same venue on Saturday‚ 12 August. This will be between 8am and 11am and after the service guests are invited to proceed to the cemetery.

Dumi was shot in a botched hijacking last week. He was rushed to hospital and after five hours of surgery doctors confirmed he died.

His family and friends have told TshisaLIVE the actor was conscious before he went into surgery and both Dumi and those that were there did not believe he was going to die.