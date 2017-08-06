Panel looks at attracting investors to Bay
Ease of doing business and sound, appropriate infrastructure are critical to attracting investment into Nelson Mandela Bay.
These were among the elements listed by Nelson Mandela Business Chamber president Thomas Schaefer at a panel discussion hosted by the chamber at Volkswagen Group South Africa’s Auto Pavilion facility in Uitenhage yesterday.
Based on the theme “Current Economy in the Eastern Cape and a look at Global Business trends”, the event saw vibrant discussion on a range of subjects between Schaefer – who also serves as president and managing director of Volkswagen – Bay mayor Athol Trollip and Die Burger editor Willem Jordaan.
The session was facilitated by chamber deputy president Tshiwela Mhlantla.
Schaefer cited high electricity tariffs, risks associated with erratic power supply and high port costs which have a heavy impact on logistics costs as among the challenges facing investors.
That many local business people and residents have a negative perception of their own city and its offerings emerged as a common observation among the discussion participants.
Both Trollip and Schaefer agreed that people held counterproductive misconceptions around Nelson Mandela Bay.
Trollip later also stressed the importance of business, government and the media as collective catalysts for the development of the economy in the metro.
“We have a great many advantages in this region, by comparison to others, and it is just a matter of exploiting,” Trollip said, citing the two ports, the local climate and the region’s position in the country’s “golden tourism triangle” as among the advantages.
Jordaan hailed the event as important to the growth and development of the city.