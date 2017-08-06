Activists call for fines on illegal dog breeders

Metro bylaws must be enforced to cut pup population, say animal shelter volunteers

Local animal activists are fighting tooth and nail to bring the Bay’s ever-growing pup population under control – by convincing the municipality to fine illegal dog breeders.

Karien van Schalkwyk, Carol-Ann Kelleher and Marizanne Ferreira, who are volunteers involved with animal welfare organisations in the metro, have embarked on a campaign to curtail illegal dog breeding, which is prohibited in terms of municipal bylaws.

According to provisions in the bylaws relating to the prevention of public nuisances and nuisances arising from the keeping of animals, anyone who breeds pets must first obtain the approval of the municipality.

The cost of failing to obtain approval is a fine of R500.

However, Van Schalkwyk says few illegal breeders have been brought to book by the dog control unit responsible for enforcing this bylaw, despite the group meeting with various councillors to discuss the issue.

“The dog control unit’s system entails issuing warnings and a formal notice before fining offenders, but warnings should not be an option where live animals are involved, because a breeder’s dog can have three litters before a fine is issued,” she said.

According to Van Schalkwyk, the problem lies particularly with those who breed dogs with the intention of selling the pups.

“This is not about the people who cannot afford to sterilise their dogs. In fact, the municipality could use the money collected from fines to subsidise sterilisations on behalf of financially needy dog owners.”

These owners often have to care for pets they receive from breeders who have trouble selling puppies, according to the facilities manager at the SPCA in Uitenhage, Marion Diener.

“That is why we have a problem with overpopulation,” she said.

“The SPCA does not have the authority to enforce bylaws, but we are called in to help when health issues arise, often with these pups.