Residents urged to take caution in heavy NMB rains
Road closures and localised flooding were reported across Nelson Mandela Bay as rainfall exceeded expectations last night and this morning.
Municipal spokesman Kupido Baron warned motorists to reduce speeds along wet and waterlogged roads, and said emergency services are monitoring low lying residential areas.
“Third Avenue dip in Newton Park has been closed. High water levels were also reported at the Albany Road off-ramp towards Summerstrand on the M4. Motorists are advised to reduce their speeds,” Baron said.
SA Weather Service spokesman Garth Sampson said 57mm of rain was measured at the Port Elizabeth airport, while areas in Uitenhage measured upwards of 20mm.
Heavy rain was also reported in Kouga, with Patensie receiving 19mm rain.
Residents in parts of Kabega and Humewood reported more than 80mm, while residents in Despatch measured in excess of 40mm. Sampson said rain is expected to clear during the course of the day.
Residents have been requested to follow the following precautions by the municipality:
- If possible stay indoors and off the roads, avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles.
- If trapped in flooding in a vehicle, abandon it and climb to higher ground. In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level. Switch off electricity at the supply point to the building.
- In rural areas protect/relocate animals to a safe place on higher ground. Abandon your home immediately if evacuation is recommended, before access is cut off by flood water.
- Do not drive on a road covered by water. You do not know how deep it is or if the road has been washed away. If the vehicle stalls, leave it immediately and seek higher ground. Be especially cautious at night when it’s harder to recognize flood dangers.
- Heed official instructions from Disaster Management Officials and follow media statements, including social media postings, to stay abreast with new developments.