Residents urged to take caution in heavy NMB rains

Road closures and localised flooding were reported across Nelson Mandela Bay as rainfall exceeded expectations last night and this morning.

Municipal spokesman Kupido Baron warned motorists to reduce speeds along wet and waterlogged roads, and said emergency services are monitoring low lying residential areas.

“Third Avenue dip in Newton Park has been closed. High water levels were also reported at the Albany Road off-ramp towards Summerstrand on the M4. Motorists are advised to reduce their speeds,” Baron said.

SA Weather Service spokesman Garth Sampson said 57mm of rain was measured at the Port Elizabeth airport, while areas in Uitenhage measured upwards of 20mm.

Heavy rain was also reported in Kouga, with Patensie receiving 19mm rain.

Residents in parts of Kabega and Humewood reported more than 80mm, while residents in Despatch measured in excess of 40mm. Sampson said rain is expected to clear during the course of the day.