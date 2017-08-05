Plans to oust vexing Bobani may backfire

Plans by the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and DA to remove Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani could backfire as the parties do not have the backing of all coalition partners.

To succeed in getting rid of Bobani, who has been at loggerheads with mayor Athol Trollip for months, the DA and PA need the support of at least two councillors from other political parties.

Yesterday, ACDP president Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, whose party contributes one seat to the coalition, said they would not support the move to remove Bobani.

“We will not support it because from the beginning the multi-party government agreed to the need for consultation when dealing with serious matters such as this,” he said.

“There was no consultation and we will not support it.”

Meshoe has laid the blame for the instability in the coalition government on both Trollip and Bobani, saying they were impulsive and quick to make decisions without consulting their political principals.

“They do not want to give the leaders of political parties a chance to sit down and resolve this matter.

“It is a mess because we have people who are impulsive who do not want to wait for processes to be completed properly,” he said.

COPE president Mosiuoa Lekota, whose party also contributes a single seat to the coalition, said he too had not been consulted about the plan to get rid of Bobani.

“We have to consult because we have not been told as a collective of coalition parties about such a decision,” Lekota said.

“As COPE we can’t say what we will do.

“We will have to meet with other parties before that council meeting because we must take a collective decision.”

PA councillor Marlon Daniels, who wants Bobani’s job as well as the post of safety and security political head, submitted a motion to the council to have the deputy mayor removed.