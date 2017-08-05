Plans to oust vexing Bobani may backfire
Plans by the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and DA to remove Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani could backfire as the parties do not have the backing of all coalition partners.
To succeed in getting rid of Bobani, who has been at loggerheads with mayor Athol Trollip for months, the DA and PA need the support of at least two councillors from other political parties.
Yesterday, ACDP president Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, whose party contributes one seat to the coalition, said they would not support the move to remove Bobani.
“We will not support it because from the beginning the multi-party government agreed to the need for consultation when dealing with serious matters such as this,” he said.
“There was no consultation and we will not support it.”
Meshoe has laid the blame for the instability in the coalition government on both Trollip and Bobani, saying they were impulsive and quick to make decisions without consulting their political principals.
“They do not want to give the leaders of political parties a chance to sit down and resolve this matter.
“It is a mess because we have people who are impulsive who do not want to wait for processes to be completed properly,” he said.
COPE president Mosiuoa Lekota, whose party also contributes a single seat to the coalition, said he too had not been consulted about the plan to get rid of Bobani.
“We have to consult because we have not been told as a collective of coalition parties about such a decision,” Lekota said.
“As COPE we can’t say what we will do.
“We will have to meet with other parties before that council meeting because we must take a collective decision.”
PA councillor Marlon Daniels, who wants Bobani’s job as well as the post of safety and security political head, submitted a motion to the council to have the deputy mayor removed.
The motion is supported by DA councillor Nqaba Bhanga.
The motion is on the agenda to be debated at Thursday’s council meeting.
UDM president Bantu Holomisa has blasted the DA for “using” its coalition partners, saying his party would have to review its participation in the coalition in both the Bay and Johannesburg.
In an e-mail to some of the national leaders who are part of the coalition, as well as EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema, Holomisa bemoaned what he called “unilateral decisions” by the DA.
He said the DA had held a media conference on Thursday boasting about its progress in metros without inviting the coalition partners.
“They are only obsessed with promoting their party.
“Seemingly they just used us to climb the ladder and now they are comfortable, they are against some of us with a view to ferret us out of coalition,” Holomisa wrote.
“If this is their style of governance, the UDM might have to review its participation in this coalition arrangement. We can’t tolerate to be tossed around by the DA”.
Holomisa said the DA was using Daniels to push Bobani out, likening it to “apartheid tactics” by using black people against each other.
On Thursday, Holomisa hinted the UDM could table a counter-motion to oust Trollip. “We are also able to play politics. We can change that whole setup within days,” Holomisa said.
Neither Trollip nor DA federal council chairman James Selfe responded to questions. DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s spokesman, Graham Charters, said Selfe was the only person who could speak on matters of the coalition on behalf of the DA.
However, speaking at a business panel discussion in Uitenhage yesterday, Trollip said of the coalition partners: “They want to be the dog and to wag the tail. But they are the tail. There has been an issue for the past seven months.
“It is like being in a relationship with someone who one keeps bumping heads with and it is counter-productive.
“One needs to sever that relationship and move on,” Trollip said, adding he was glad that the issue had been publicised. – Additional reporting by Shaun Gillham