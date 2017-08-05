Latest:
News Top News 

Maimane takes to the streets of J’bay

Odette Parfitt 0 Comment
DA leader Mmusi Maimane takes to the streets of Jeffreys Bay
Picture: Odette Parfitt

Armed with promises of better housing and more job opportunities, DA leader Mmusi Maimane took to the streets of Pellsrus in Jeffreys Bay on Saturday to spread his message of change.

Maimane visited Pellsrus as part of his #Change19 tour.

Speaking from the back of a bakkie, Maimane – introduced by DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga as the “president of the future” – painted a picture of his plans if he were to be elected as president in the 2019 national elections.

“We will cut the cabinet in half, and cut VIP vehicles and give the resources to the people,” said Maimane.

“The current government only works for [the benefit of] a few people, but rather than looking after the politicians, we want to take care of the people.”

Maimane also promised that police would work with traffic department to fight the war against drugs, and that better housing would be a priority.

“We are tired of houses that follow you when you lean against the wall. It breaks my heart to see people in this community waiting [for houses] 20 years later. Let us move forward,” he said.

You May Also Like

Four held in raids for killing of state witness in his New Brighton home

Gareth Wilson 0

Oudtshoorn man to sue police over arrest in Hong Kong

admin 0

No stopping the #notSenzosdad craze from sweeping across SA

Allan Williams 0

Leave a Reply

Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment moderation policy. Your email address is required but will not be published.

 