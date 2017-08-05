Maimane takes to the streets of J’bay

Armed with promises of better housing and more job opportunities, DA leader Mmusi Maimane took to the streets of Pellsrus in Jeffreys Bay on Saturday to spread his message of change.

Maimane visited Pellsrus as part of his #Change19 tour.

Speaking from the back of a bakkie, Maimane – introduced by DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga as the “president of the future” – painted a picture of his plans if he were to be elected as president in the 2019 national elections.

“We will cut the cabinet in half, and cut VIP vehicles and give the resources to the people,” said Maimane.

“The current government only works for [the benefit of] a few people, but rather than looking after the politicians, we want to take care of the people.”

Maimane also promised that police would work with traffic department to fight the war against drugs, and that better housing would be a priority.

“We are tired of houses that follow you when you lean against the wall. It breaks my heart to see people in this community waiting [for houses] 20 years later. Let us move forward,” he said.