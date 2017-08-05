Lost diploma headache for former Damelin student
Job seeker slams college after desperate struggle for copy
An exasperated job seeker is fuming after being unable to obtain a copy of her diploma from Damelin College, which has admitted that this may be because previous records were not passed on when the college changed owners.
Sunridge Park resident Nicole Fowler, 41, says she has been sent from pillar to post trying to obtain a copy of her public relations diploma from the Walmer branch of the college she graduated from in 1996.
A year after Fowler graduated, she flew to the UK to travel for two years. On her travels, Fowler misplaced a folder containing her diploma and several other documents.
While she acknowledges the lost diploma is her fault, she says Damelin has not made the task of obtaining a replacement certificate at all easy, requesting everything from graduation photos and letters from the college, to proof of bank statements and receipts dating back 21 years.
“How am I expected to have copies of bank statements and correspondence from Damelin? I changed banks – a lot has happened in 20 years.
“I have just applied for a job where I have to provide a copy of my certificate. This is now jeopardising my employment. I struggle to understand how the college failed to keep track or record of the graduates who pass through their doors,” she said.
Fowler posted her frustrations on Facebook earlier this week after being required to supply her diploma to a recruitment agency.
In a response to one of her e-mails, Educor (Damelin’s owners) customer service manager Shane Shaw said: “The records appear not to have been provided to us by the previous owners [Naspers] when we purchased the business in 2008.
“Prior to this, there were a number of changes in ownership, and it may well be that your records were not passed on during one of these ownership changes . . .
“The matter of irretrievable learner records has been addressed both internally and with the regulatory bodies. To date there has been no regular framework put into place to address this, but reissuing without sufficient proof would be illegal.”
Shaw’s response was echoed by Damelin College Walmer branch general manager Rudulph Baker, who said it was not uncommon for graduates to lose their certificates. He said records from 20 years ago, when not everything was computer-documented, were not easy to find.
Naspers failed to respond to questions by the time of going to print.