Lost diploma headache for former Damelin student

Job seeker slams college after desperate struggle for copy

An exasperated job seeker is fuming after being unable to obtain a copy of her diploma from Damelin College, which has admitted that this may be because previous records were not passed on when the college changed owners.

Sunridge Park resident Nicole Fowler, 41, says she has been sent from pillar to post trying to obtain a copy of her public relations diploma from the Walmer branch of the college she graduated from in 1996.

A year after Fowler graduated, she flew to the UK to travel for two years. On her travels, Fowler misplaced a folder containing her diploma and several other documents.

While she acknowledges the lost diploma is her fault, she says Damelin has not made the task of obtaining a replacement certificate at all easy, requesting everything from graduation photos and letters from the college, to proof of bank statements and receipts dating back 21 years.

“How am I expected to have copies of bank statements and correspondence from Damelin? I changed banks – a lot has happened in 20 years.

“I have just applied for a job where I have to provide a copy of my certificate. This is now jeopardising my employment. I struggle to understand how the college failed to keep track or record of the graduates who pass through their doors,” she said.