Heralding a week of science
Lecture takes listeners on journey of universe ahead of tantalising mind matter launch
Professor Azwinndini Muronga took pupils from various high schools on a journey through space and time when he presented a public lecture on space at the Nelson Mandela University Missionvale campus yesterday.
The lecture, “Touring through Space; A journey through space, time and beyond”, took listeners on a journey through the past, present and future of the universe.
Muronga, the dean of science at NMU, said the aim was for listeners to walk away with a deeper understanding of how modern physics had brought us closer to an ultimate understanding of reality.
The lecture was held as a precursor to the launch of National Science Week (NSW). Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor will be in the Bay for the official launch at the NMU Missionvale campus today.
NSW is an annual celebration of science, engineering and technology attracting thousands of pupils and members of the public to workshops, science shows and lectures held at universities, schools, science centres and public facilities countrywide.
This year, the NSW will run from August 5 to 12 under the theme “Advancing science tourism”, in recognition of the United Nations’ International Year of Sustainable Tourism development.
“We want to encourage pupils to use their minds, to use their imaginations and start asking questions about the universe. And the only way for them to ask questions is to introduce the universe to them through touring, similar to the experience you will have on a tour through a museum,” Muronga said.
“If you look at all the great discoveries that were made, they were made through using the mind, thinking about things and then asking questions,” he said.
Muronga, who holds a PhD in theoretical physics, will conduct lectures titled “Inside the Mind of the Genius” featuring Albert Einstein at various times during the week.
“The lectures will focus on the way in which he lived and how that shaped the scientific discoveries he made using his various theories. Einstein used thought experiments to imagine himself in various situations, and through this, came up with the relevant theories, so we want the learners to come and see what influenced him in into a particular direction,” he added.
Ultimately, Muronga said, he wanted people to know that there was still so much that must be discovered about the universe. “We only know 4% of this universe, the other 96% is still to be discovered.”
At the Missionvale campus alone, more than 80 exhibits will showcase the value of science to society in line with the chosen theme.
Festivities kick off this morning with Pandor visiting the centre for High Resolution Transmission Electron Microscopy at the NMU main campus before heading to the Missionvale campus at 10.30am where she, premier Phumulo Masualle and NMU vice-chancellor Professor Derrick Swartz will tour the exhibits.