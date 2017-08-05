Heralding a week of science

Lecture takes listeners on journey of universe ahead of tantalising mind matter launch

Professor Azwinndini Muronga took pupils from various high schools on a journey through space and time when he presented a public lecture on space at the Nelson Mandela University Missionvale campus yesterday.

The lecture, “Touring through Space; A journey through space, time and beyond”, took listeners on a journey through the past, present and future of the universe. Muronga, the dean of science at NMU, said the aim was for listeners to walk away with a deeper understanding of how modern physics had brought us closer to an ultimate understanding of reality. The lecture was held as a precursor to the launch of National Science Week (NSW). Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor will be in the Bay for the official launch at the NMU Missionvale campus today. NSW is an annual celebration of science, engineering and technology attracting thousands of pupils and members of the public to workshops, science shows and lectures held at universities, schools, science centres and public facilities countrywide. This year, the NSW will run from August 5 to 12 under the theme “Advancing science tourism”, in recognition of the United Nations’ International Year of Sustainable Tourism development.