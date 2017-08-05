Contaminated blood spilled during strike

Contaminated blood – including samples infected with HIV and drug-resistant TB – were spilled on the floor of the National Health Laboratory foyer at the Provincial Hospital in Port Elizabeth during strike action this week.

This came to light after the National Education Health & Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) called off their strike yesterday after signing a settlement agreement.

The spill site had to be cleaned up and disinfected by senior technicians as a countermeasure to prevent the infection of others.

Professor Shabir Madhi, acting CEO of the NHLS, said bio-hazardous waste, used petri dishes and completed blood culture samples had been spilled at the laboratory in Port Elizabeth.

The samples were in a biohazard container awaiting disposal.

He said it was unclear which of the samples were hazardous.