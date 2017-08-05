Bumpy road to staging Ironman
Clock ticks as municipality looks for R200m to upgrade race route
With just over a year to go before the city hosts one of its biggest international showcases – the Ironman 70.3 World Championships – the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is yet to secure hundreds of millions of rands needed to upgrade the main routes for the event.
It needs about R200-million to resurface a 40km stretch of road which covers Marine Drive, Sardinia Bay Road and Seaview Road.
This was one of the conditions it had to agree to in order to secure the bid to host the world event, which is expected to bring in about 16 000 visitors.
The roads currently do not meet the international standards required for the spectacle.
And with the clock ticking, the municipality is tapping into its own resources and will use R13-million of its budget meant to tar roads in wards to refurbish parts of the Ironman route.
This money will, however, only cover 3km.
While a large majority of the three roads falls within the ambit of the provincial government, Bhisho said it did not have the money to reconstruct the roads.
This is forcing the municipality to look at alternative funding sources, which will be thrashed out at the next Ironman steering committee meeting, according to the municipality’s political head of economic development, agriculture and tourism, Andrew Whitfield.
“The province has not committed to funding any of the works on roads.
“However, the provincial roads department has granted us permission to do work on those roads.
“Alternative sources of funding are being explored and will be discussed at the next Ironman steering committee meeting. “We are also engaging with [the] budget and treasury [department],” Whitfield said.
He said they anticipated the roads could be completed for less than the R200-million estimate, but he did not provide a budget figure.
Whitfield said he was confident the city would host a world-class event next year.
Provincial roads and public works spokesman Mphumzi Zuzile said the department was unable to contribute toward the construction of the roads due to funding constraints.
He said they were in the process of drafting a memorandum of understanding giving authority to the metro to fix the roads at its own expense.
Zuzile said that for general road maintenance of the three roads, which largely belong to the provincial government, the municipality usually paid for the work and billed the department.
Now the municipality is in a race against time as construction on the roads has to be completed by July next year.
The event will take place between September 1 and 2 next year.
The first inspection of the construction on the roads by the world body will be in October this year, according to Ironman SA managing director Keith Bowler.
“The road must be done by July next year.
“That was the contractual commitment and why we secured the bid to host the event,” Bowler said yesterday.
“Some of the work has got to be started on the road [because] there is some work that will be inspected in October.”
The Bay beat cities such as Nice and Budapest for the right to host the event.
Bay municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said construction on the first portion of the road would start later this month and once funds [were] secured, it was expected to be completed by July next year.
“The coastal route is a gateway for tourism in our city. Once fully refurbished, it will unlock great potential for tourism development, property development and revitalise the coast of our city for economic growth,” he said.
“Many events such as The Herald Cycle Tour, Bay Ultra, Summer Triathlon and many more would come as a result.
“R300-million in direct spend just for the one event will multiply over time, giving back to the city and stimulating the coast as an ideal holiday and sports destination.
“Even more important is the huge exposure from global media that our city will have as a result,” Mniki said.
Meanwhile, in a report to the mayoral committee, which met on Wednesday, the municipality said the event would boost the tourism and hospitality industry and create temporary and permanent jobs.
The municipality reported that it would decrease the resurfacing of roads budget for wards by R13-million to fund parts of the Ironman route.
Asked which wards would be affected , the municipality could not provide a detailed breakdown.
“It is proposed to reduce ward budgets proportionately to the reduction. However, council must first approve the amendment, and thereafter we will start a process of interaction with affected councillors,” Mniki said.