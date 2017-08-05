Bumpy road to staging Ironman

Clock ticks as municipality looks for R200m to upgrade race route

With just over a year to go before the city hosts one of its biggest international showcases – the Ironman 70.3 World Championships – the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is yet to secure hundreds of millions of rands needed to upgrade the main routes for the event.

It needs about R200-million to resurface a 40km stretch of road which covers Marine Drive, Sardinia Bay Road and Seaview Road.

This was one of the conditions it had to agree to in order to secure the bid to host the world event, which is expected to bring in about 16 000 visitors.

The roads currently do not meet the international standards required for the spectacle.

And with the clock ticking, the municipality is tapping into its own resources and will use R13-million of its budget meant to tar roads in wards to refurbish parts of the Ironman route.

This money will, however, only cover 3km.

While a large majority of the three roads falls within the ambit of the provincial government, Bhisho said it did not have the money to reconstruct the roads.

This is forcing the municipality to look at alternative funding sources, which will be thrashed out at the next Ironman steering committee meeting, according to the municipality’s political head of economic development, agriculture and tourism, Andrew Whitfield.