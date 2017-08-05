Broke SAA’s executives take pay cuts
SAA’s financial situation is so precarious that the company’s executives are taking pay cuts and general managers will not receive increases‚ parliament has heard.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and the management of SAA painted a bleak picture of the airline’s finances for the standing committee on finance.
The airline recorded an almost R1.4-billion loss in the first quarter against a budgeted loss of R813-million‚ and faces the prospect of more than R6-billion in loans maturing at the end of next month.
The airline has had to negotiate with more than 20 suppliers to pay its July invoices in instalments as it battles with a liquidity crisis.
Gigaba said the move by the executive to take a 5% pay cut was commendable‚ but more needed to be done to “demonstrate to South Africans they are correct to give them their support”.
Newly-appointed chief executive Vuyani Jarana will have his work cut out for him. The airline has outlined a bold turnaround strategy they hope will see them turning a profit in the 2019/2020 financial year.
Much of the turnaround strategy outlined relies on a R13-billion capital injection over the next three years.