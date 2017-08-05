SAA’s financial situation is so precarious that the company’s executives are taking pay cuts and general managers will not receive increases‚ parliament has heard.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and the management of SAA painted a bleak picture of the airline’s finances for the standing committee on finance.

The airline recorded an almost R1.4-billion loss in the first quarter against a budgeted loss of R813-million‚ and faces the prospect of more than R6-billion in loans maturing at the end of next month.