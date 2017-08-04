Wounded pair held following robbery

Two men were wounded in a shootout following a high-speed car chase minutes after the Bluewater Bay SUPERSPAR was robbed last night.

Four armed gunmen stormed the shop in the N2 City centre in Hillcrest Drive at about 7.20pm and fired several shots inside the shop.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the men had fired wildly into the air, then screamed at staff and customers that they were robbing the shop.

“The men held everyone inside the store at gun- point before going to all the tellers and emptying the tills. They also stole several cartons of cigar- ettes,” he said.

“The gunmen then ran into the car park, where a silver Audi getaway car was waiting.”Within 15 minutes, the getaway car was spottedspeeding in Ferguson Road, New Brighton.

“The suspects failed to stop for police. In an at- tempt to evade arrest, they fired several shots at police while driving in and out of side streets inNew Brighton,” Beetge said.

“Police opened fire on the occupants before theydrove into a narrow alleyway, where the Audi got stuck between two houses.

The gunmen continued to shoot at police while trying to flee on foot.”Two men were shot, one next to the getaway car and another hiding in a nearby yard.

“Three men escaped in the chaos. Several stolen firearms were recovered in and around the Audi.”Beetge said the Audi had been hijacked in Port Elizabeth last month.

Both injured suspects, aged 22 and 26, were tak- en to hospital, where they will be kept under guard. A case of armed robbery and attempted murderis under investigation.