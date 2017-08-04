Top executive lands challenging SAA job

Vodacom executive Vuyani Jarana has accepted one of the most challenging jobs in corporate South Africa – turning around the sinking state-owned South African Airways (SAA).

The airline has incurred billions of rands in losses over the last few years and is saddled with huge debts.

Jarana, who is chief executive officer of Vodacom Business Africa, has been appointed SAA chief executive and will take up the position as soon as Vodacom releases him.

While he has an impressive track record in turning around companies within the Vodacom group, Jarana faces an unenviable task at SAA, where he will have to slash costs, boost revenue and re-engineer the airline.

He will also be implementing a long-term turnaround strategy and corporate plan which he did not help formulate.

Jarana’s appointment will bring much-needed stability to the executive management of the airline, which has been without a permanent chief executive since the departure of Monwabisi Kalawe in 2014.

There have been a series of acting chief executives, none of them in the position long enough to drive a turnaround strategy to completion.

In making the announcement yesterday, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said Jarana “has turned around a loss-making subsidiary of the Vodacom Group, Vodacom Business Africa, into profitable and growth business, and we believe he will be key in turning around SAA”.

“He built a solid and transformed organisation with emphasis on both top-line business growth as well as margin expansion,” the Treasury statement said.