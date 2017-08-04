Top executive lands challenging SAA job
Vodacom executive Vuyani Jarana has accepted one of the most challenging jobs in corporate South Africa – turning around the sinking state-owned South African Airways (SAA).
The airline has incurred billions of rands in losses over the last few years and is saddled with huge debts.
Jarana, who is chief executive officer of Vodacom Business Africa, has been appointed SAA chief executive and will take up the position as soon as Vodacom releases him.
While he has an impressive track record in turning around companies within the Vodacom group, Jarana faces an unenviable task at SAA, where he will have to slash costs, boost revenue and re-engineer the airline.
He will also be implementing a long-term turnaround strategy and corporate plan which he did not help formulate.
Jarana’s appointment will bring much-needed stability to the executive management of the airline, which has been without a permanent chief executive since the departure of Monwabisi Kalawe in 2014.
There have been a series of acting chief executives, none of them in the position long enough to drive a turnaround strategy to completion.
In making the announcement yesterday, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said Jarana “has turned around a loss-making subsidiary of the Vodacom Group, Vodacom Business Africa, into profitable and growth business, and we believe he will be key in turning around SAA”.
“He built a solid and transformed organisation with emphasis on both top-line business growth as well as margin expansion,” the Treasury statement said.
Appointing a chief executive for SAA was one of the goals Gigaba undertook to achieve by end-July in his 14-point plan for the country’s economy.
DA deputy finance spokesman Alf Lees welcomed the appointment of Jarana, who he said had an impressive record in business.
He stressed, however, that he could only succeed “if given a free hand to take the robust action that is required in order to ruthlessly cut the bloated cost structure that is dragging the airline into liquidation”.
Lees said it was imperative SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni, who had a track record of interfering with management, be replaced.
Drastic reductions in the 9 900 head count would also be necessary.
Meanwhile, SAA’s 2017-22 corporate plan tabled in parliament forecasts that the airline will return to profit from 2019-20 onwards.
Over the next five years, R9-billion in debt will be settled and the interest burden cut about 86%.
Key to the success of the corporate plan will be recapitalisation by the state.
SAA says it needs R13-billion in state support over three years, of which R3-billion will be used for working capital and R9.1-billion to retire the debt that is maturing in the current financial year.
In the first quarter of the current financial year the airline made a loss of R1.46-billion.