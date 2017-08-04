Pistorius taken to hospital for checks
Former Paralympian superstar Oscar Pistorius was taken to Kalafong Hospital from prison yesterday morning.
“He was taken for a medical examination‚” Correctional Services spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo said.
Nxumalo said Pistorius was due to return to jail yesterday afternoon.
A family spokesman said they were unaware of a medical condition that would have precipitated the hospital visit.
Pistorius is serving six years in jail for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in 2013.