Pistorius taken to hospital for checks

TimesLIVE

Former Paralympian superstar Oscar Pistorius was taken to Kalafong Hospital from prison yesterday morning.

“He was taken for a medical examination‚” Correctional Services spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo said.

Nxumalo said Pistorius was due to return to jail yesterday afternoon.

A family spokesman said they were unaware of a medical condition that would have precipitated the hospital visit.

Pistorius is serving six years in jail for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in 2013.

