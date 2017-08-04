Outa guns for Guptas, Zuma – lays complaints
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said yesterday it had laid complaints of treason‚ racketeering‚ extortion‚ fraud and forgery against the three Gupta brothers and Duduzane Zuma in connection with allegations of state capture.
The complaints were laid at the Randburg police station in Johannesburg‚ with an accompanying affidavit detailing the allegations by Outa chief operating officer Ben Theron.
This follows a trove of leaked e-mails that purport to show that a network of Gupta allies was placed in key government positions to assist the family.
These implicate a substantial number of ministers and senior state employees who are alleged to be sharing confidential state information illegally with members and associates of the Gupta family.
Outa laid charges against Atul‚ Ajay and Rajesh “Tony” Gupta as well as Duduzane Zuma‚ who is the son of President Jacob Zuma.
“They are at the heart of state capture‚” Theron alleged. “These charges are designed for combating organised crime.”
Earlier this week‚ former public protector Thuli Madonsela called on all those implicated in the leaked Gupta e-mails to come forward and clear their names.
“I think people should challenge those who are implicated in the so-called Gupta leaked e-mails to provide written sworn statements where they tell us if those [are indeed] their e-mails or those are not their e-mails. If those are their e-mails‚ they must explain themselves‚” Madonsela said.