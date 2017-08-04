Outa guns for Guptas, Zuma – lays complaints

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said yesterday it had laid complaints of treason‚ racketeering‚ extortion‚ fraud and forgery against the three Gupta brothers and Duduzane Zuma in connection with allegations of state capture.

The complaints were laid at the Randburg police station in Johannesburg‚ with an accompanying affidavit detailing the allegations by Outa chief operating officer Ben Theron.

This follows a trove of leaked e-mails that purport to show that a network of Gupta allies was placed in key government positions to assist the family.

These implicate a substantial number of ministers and senior state employees who are alleged to be sharing confidential state information illegally with members and associates of the Gupta family.