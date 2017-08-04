‘My heart is in Helenvale’

A poor community rich with potential is how a retired Helenvale teacher describes “Katanga” and its residents. This belief inspired her to return to the area and introduce reading, drama and athletics programmes, and provide counselling services.

Her efforts have not gone unnoticed.

When The Herald Citizen of the Year nominee Minnie Trimalley walks into Helenvale, small children shout “Juffrou!” [teacher] as their parents wave hello and welcome her “home”.

Trimalley, 67, retired from Hillcrest Primary in 2015 after 46 years’ service.

She said she had built relationships in the community through respect, honesty and a positive attitude.

She now returns there four times a week to run her programmes.

“A month after my retirement I realised sitting in Summerstrand that my heart was still in Helenvale with the community who need my support.

“Having spent more than four decades [there], I am well known and I decided to use that [for] change,” she said.

“The area is filled with potential. Every now and then you hear success stories, but there are so many successes just waiting to happen.

“But the only way it will materialise is if that potential is nurtured.”

Trimalley starts volunteer work on Wednesdays with her athletics programme – schoolchildren jog with her to Gelvandale’s sports fields.