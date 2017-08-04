‘My heart is in Helenvale’
A poor community rich with potential is how a retired Helenvale teacher describes “Katanga” and its residents. This belief inspired her to return to the area and introduce reading, drama and athletics programmes, and provide counselling services.
Her efforts have not gone unnoticed.
When The Herald Citizen of the Year nominee Minnie Trimalley walks into Helenvale, small children shout “Juffrou!” [teacher] as their parents wave hello and welcome her “home”.
Trimalley, 67, retired from Hillcrest Primary in 2015 after 46 years’ service.
She said she had built relationships in the community through respect, honesty and a positive attitude.
She now returns there four times a week to run her programmes.
“A month after my retirement I realised sitting in Summerstrand that my heart was still in Helenvale with the community who need my support.
“Having spent more than four decades [there], I am well known and I decided to use that [for] change,” she said.
“The area is filled with potential. Every now and then you hear success stories, but there are so many successes just waiting to happen.
“But the only way it will materialise is if that potential is nurtured.”
Trimalley starts volunteer work on Wednesdays with her athletics programme – schoolchildren jog with her to Gelvandale’s sports fields.
She hopes to encourage more to join in and spend less time on the streets.
Thursdays begin with story time for children.
She said: “I use a back yard in 7de Laan. I have a whistle which I blow – immediately kids run to the house for story time.
“[Their] parents can’t afford school. I introduce them to the importance of reading.
“The rest of the day I visit families, helping them with Sassa documentation and whatever else they require.
“We also move Sassa child grants from parents to grandparents, because we found that parents abuse the grant.
“Fridays I run a drama programme for children and adults.
“They put on skits illustrating the dangers of gangsterism, alcohol and drug abuse.” Saturdays are for athletics. Trimalley said one of the most influential forms of assistance was simply doing follow-up visits.
“People will assist with a once-off donation, but this type of volunteer work needs to become a lifestyle, because the social ills in the area are part of daily life.
“Simply knowing that someone cares enough ensures that they play their part.”
Helenvale resident Lucille Nel, who nominated Trimalley, called the petite woman a saviour of the community.
“We appreciate how fortunate we are to have a person like Minnie encouraging and supporting young people.”
- The Herald is calling for nominations for The Herald Citizen of the Year 2017 awards. This means that if you know someone who is living to leave a legacy, then this is your chance to spread the good news about what they do uplift the community. Click here for details.