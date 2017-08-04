Man, 28, killed, another wounded in gang attack

One man died and another was wounded in a suspected gang shooting in Helenvale last night.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Emmanuel Jordaan, 28, had been shot dead and the other man, 32, whose name was being withheld, wounded at about 6pm.

“The men, alleged to be affiliated to the Honne Koppe gang, were shot at a house in Pienaar Street,” she said.