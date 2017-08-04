Man, 28, killed, another wounded in gang attack
One man died and another was wounded in a suspected gang shooting in Helenvale last night.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Emmanuel Jordaan, 28, had been shot dead and the other man, 32, whose name was being withheld, wounded at about 6pm.
“The men, alleged to be affiliated to the Honne Koppe gang, were shot at a house in Pienaar Street,” she said.
Naidu said they had heard the front gate being kicked down and had gone to investigate.
“Two men, believed to be from the New Kids gang, were at the gate and started shooting.”
The 32-year-old ran through the house and out of the back. He was shot in the abdomen, while Jordaan was hit in the back.