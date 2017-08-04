Grieving brothers watch as mom’s alleged killer led into dock

Three brothers stood pensively to one side in the Port Elizabeth High Court corridor yesterday as their mother’s husband was led into the dock for allegedly stabbing her to death.

The youngest son, just 14 at the time, witnessed the harrowing incident on September 30 last year.

The brothers are yet to face up to their stepfather, Jan Malgas, who indicated yesterday that he wanted to plead guilty to the murder.

The notion was, however, short-lived when Judge Irma Schoeman indicated that she was not happy with the plea and sentence agreement between the state and the defence, which proposed a prison term of 25 years.

Details have meanwhile emerged in the indictment of how Malgas, 46, of Arcadia in Humansdorp, had become so angry at his wife of three years that he allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and started stabbing her in their Jacob Street home.

Gertie Malgas, 51, a cleaner at the Humansdorp Hospital for the previous 15 years, tried to flee, but eventually collapsed in her eldest son’s home nearby.

The state claims her enraged husband had followed her onto the streets and continued to stab her as she ran for her life.

Gertie’s eldest son, Lionel Stone, 34, said yesterday that Malgas had moved out of the couple’s home a week before the incident after he apparently accused his mother of having an affair.

At about 10pm on September 30, Malgas went to see his wife but when she ignored him, he allegedly grabbed a knife out of the kitchen drawer and began stabbing her.

According to information before court, Nolan Plaatjies, now aged 16, tried helplessly to protect his mother. He then ran outside to seek help from a neighbour.