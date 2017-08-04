‘We fought to free him every day’

Family and friends rejoice as al-Qaeda releases SA hostage after half a decade

He was held in Mali for five-and-a-half years.

Back in South Africa, his family was living the nightmare: Stephen McGown – son, husband, brother, cousin, nephew, tourist – had been captured by al-Qaeda. They didn’t know if he would make it back dead or alive, or even at all. But now he is home.

His release was announced yesterday by Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. The government denied a report in The New York Times that it pad 3.5-million euros in ransom.

According to McGown ‘s cousin, Dawn Daniels, it was the dogged persistence of the captive’s father, Malcolm, that finally paid off.

“Malcolm is a true hero in this story,” said Daniels. “He never gave up and worked every single day to get Stephen home.

“He called people, sent e-mails, planned, pushed . he was absolutely relentless. Stephen is home because of his dad’s hard work.”

McGown’s release ended five harrowing years of emotional turmoil for the family.

“It was a big surprise when I saw Stephen walk through the door. When I hugged him, he felt as strong as ever,” Malcolm said in Pretoria where the announcement was made. He thanked South Africans of “every race and creed” for their support, adding: “I wouldn’t ever wish this to happen to anyone else.”

Stephen, now 42, was riding his motorcycle down Africa early in 2012 when he was captured. It was going to be his last adventure before settling down with his wife, Catherine, starting a family and working with his father.

One Tuesday night, Stephen Skyped his family. “He told us about the people he had met and said they were going to Timbuktu to see the ancient manuscripts,” said Malcolm.

Early the next Saturday they got the news that would change their lives: McGown had been captured by al-Qaeda in a restaurant in Timbuktu with two other travellers, one Dutch and one Swedish. A fourth man, a German, who refused to get onto the truck without his medication, was killed on the spot.

The Dutch hostage’s wife hid and was spared. As soon as she got to safety, she broke the news so the families could be told.

“I frantically called Steve’s phone so many times. I left a message saying: ‘Steve, just do what they want you to do,’ but his phone had long since been

confiscated,” said Malcolm.

Al-Qaeda’s North African affiliate, al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, claimed responsibility for the kidnaps.

Not long after this, Stephen’s mother, Beverley, was put on oxygen for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. She was also debilitated by extreme panic attacks.

The last verifiable “proof of life” the McGowns received was in December 2015, when Gift of the Givers negotiated with the captors to release a video.

“Not a single day went by that we didn’t talk about our son and how to get him back,” said Malcolm.

McGown’s close friend Ian Fraser said his group of friends were in tears when they heard of his release.

“I can’t wait to give him the biggest hug and tell him we’ve missed him,” said the former 5FM disc jockey.

But Fraser said the release was bittersweet. “It’s sad that he missed saying goodbye to his mother.”

For Bev, her son’s release came too late. She died last month after an illness that her husband described as a “rollercoaster”, saying she had held on so tight to see her son again but “just couldn’t cling to life any more”.

The couple spent five-and-a-half years trying to get their son home. Now that has happened, the real journey of reconstructing family life begins.