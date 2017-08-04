Bay coalition showdown over Bobani

Parties gear up for major political upheaval as PA, DA gun for Bay’s maverick deputy mayor

Political parties in Nelson Mandela Bay are gearing up for what is expected to be one of the biggest political showdowns since the coalition government took over, amidst plans to remove deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani.

Leading the charge against Bobani is Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor Marlon Daniels supported by the DA’s Nqaba Bhanga.

Daniels, who recently signed a co-governance agreement with the DA, is gunning for Bobani’s job as well as the post of political head of safety and security currently held by the DA’s John Best.

It is all expected to play out in the council next Thursday, with Bobani facing the real possibility of his coalition partners ganging up to remove him from power.

In Daniels’ motion to the council, he wrote that Bobani’s behaviour had been erratic in recent months, leading to “instability in this government”.

“[He] has on a number of occasions unnecessarily delayed important council business and service delivery,” Daniels states in the motion.

In an interview yesterday, he said the day marked a year since the 2016 local government elections and he believed the infighting within the coalition was not fair on residents.

“When parents fight, it’s the kids who suffer, and this impasse between the parents of this metro is not fair.

“I am aware that there’s been communication between the national leaders on this issue and yet to date there’s no solution. It’s against that backdrop that I decided to submit the motion,” Daniels said.

He said the PA and DA shared common ground in that their support base was largely in the northern areas.

To succeed with the motion, Daniels and the DA would at least need the backing of coalition partners COPE and the ACDP, which would then leave the council with a 60-60 member split. There are a total of 120 seats in the council.

According to the council rule book, on agenda items and motions not related to the city’s finances, council speaker Jonathan Lawack (DA) would have a casting vote, which essentially gives him a deciding vote in the event of a tie.

However, to pass budgets, bylaws and other finance-related items, a 61-member majority is needed.

The seat allocations in the council are DA 57, ANC 50, EFF six, UDM two, and COPE, ACDP, United Front, AIC and PA one each.

It is, however, unclear at this stage if COPE and the ACDP would support the motion against Bobani as both parties’ local representatives said the final word would come from their national bosses.