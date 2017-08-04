Alleged dog killer released on warning

Patrick Jwili, 32, appeared in the St Albans Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, after handing himself over.

The man who allegedly mowed down five dogs in Colleen Glen on Sunday morning has been released on warning to reappear in court again next month.

He has been charged with reckless and negligent driving and malicious damage to property.

Jwili, an employee at Boxmakers in Seaview, allegedly failed to stop after skidding into five dogs, killing them, in front of their owners, Gavin McLellan, 64, and his wife, Anne, 62. The McLellans were left stunned. It happened shortly after 7am when they were walking their German shepherd, two French poodles, a border collie and Maltese crossbreed near their Lower Seaview Road home.

Jwili, allegedly the driver, veered off the road, ploughed into the dogs and then raced away.