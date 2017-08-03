For engaged couples looking to find a place to tie the knot‚ Beloftebos promises to be a “place where heaven meets earth” – but not if you’re in a gay relationship.

Alexandra Thorne, a marketing manager, and her American fiancee Alex Lu were told they could not have their nuptials at the Stanford farm venue two hours outside Cape Town after Thorne inquired about an available date in October next year.

Thorne produced e-mails she had sent to Beloftebos in which she shared details of their dream wedding‚ describing it as “whimsical‚ with a touch of fantasy”.

She said she and Lu were a samesex couple and hoped the venue was open to it – “We’re both in love with the venue.”