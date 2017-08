A large amount of cash and jewellery worth thousands was stolen during a daring late night heist at Walmer Park.

Police say the burglary, at Ritter’s Jewellers, took place between 9pm on Wednesday and 8am this morning – after the alarm was deactivated due to an apparent fault.

Diamond jewellery, including necklaces and rings, as well as gold necklaces and several Krugerrand gold coins were stolen.