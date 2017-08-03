VIDEO: Panic as fire guts ‘overcrowded’ flats

Panic broke out early yesterday when a raging fire swept through a Korsten building which housed several families and was believed to be overcrowded, leaving it gutted.

The blaze broke out shortly before 7.30am when several occupants of the double-storey building on the corner of Durban Road and Jackson Street ran into the road as flames ripped through the building

There were initial fears that residents were trapped inside, but all the occupants managed to escape.

Police and officials on the scene said the building was occupied by several families, mostly from Somalia.

By mid-afternoon, officials and building inspectors had begun investigating. The top floor of the building – mostly residential flats – was gutted, while four shops on the ground floor suffered less damage.

Firefighters continued with damping-down operations as a search team went through the building amid fears that some residents were missing.

However, all were eventually accounted for.

Panicked residents who escaped ran around attempting to locate friends and family, and turning to officials for assistance.

Within hours of the fire’s being extinguished, a building inspector launched a probe into how many people were living in the flats.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said three people had been reported missing but had later been found.

“People looking for loved ones turned to us after not finding them.