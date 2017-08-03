Six die in gang violence in one week

Six people were shot dead and nine wounded in a spate of gang shootings in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas in the past week.

The latest shooting occurred shortly before 4pm yesterday, when a man was killed and another wounded in Helenvale.

The wounded man, 27, was behind a shack in Bongo Street when he was shot.

“Two men entered the yard and fired at him. He sustained a gunshot wound to his right arm while fleeing,” police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“As the two suspects ran away, they shot and killed Andrew Rosenburg, 26, in the yard of another house in the same street,” Naidu said.

Rosenburg died of a gunshot to the head.