Mandla Mandela‚ grandson of statesman Nelson Mandela‚ is insisting that publisher Penguin “come clean” and disclose which family member gave permission for the struggle icon’s doctor to pen a book documenting his final days.

The book Mandela’s Last Years‚ written by former surgeon-general Vejay Ramlakan‚ was withdrawn from bookshop shelves after the Mandela family accused the author of breaching doctor-patient confidentiality.

Mandela’s widow‚ Graca Machel‚ threatened to sue him.

“To its credit, Penguin has withdrawn the book from circulation,” Mandla Mandla said yesterday.