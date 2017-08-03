Publisher ‘must tell’ who okayed Mandela story
Mandla Mandela‚ grandson of statesman Nelson Mandela‚ is insisting that publisher Penguin “come clean” and disclose which family member gave permission for the struggle icon’s doctor to pen a book documenting his final days.
The book Mandela’s Last Years‚ written by former surgeon-general Vejay Ramlakan‚ was withdrawn from bookshop shelves after the Mandela family accused the author of breaching doctor-patient confidentiality.
Mandela’s widow‚ Graca Machel‚ threatened to sue him.
“To its credit, Penguin has withdrawn the book from circulation,” Mandla Mandla said yesterday.
“But we believe that in the interest of transparency and restoring credibility the publishers must disclose who in the Mandela family authorised this vile violation of Madiba’s standing and stature.
“Failure to disclose this information would render the publisher complicit in the disrespect and disregard shown by the author for doctor-patient confidentiality.”
It was an “assault on Nkosi Dalibhunga’s right to dignity‚ especially in the final moments of his life when he was unable to defend himself or protect his legacy against unscrupulous exploitation”.
He said the family would not rest until those involved demonstrated remorse and apologised publicly “for their gross transgression and for being party to the defilement”.