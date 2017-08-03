Perly arrest led to cops cracking poaching ring

Court hears how ‘kingpins’ were nabbed as case starts

It all started two years ago when a man was arrested for the possession of perlemoen along Marine Drive in Port Elizabeth. From there, police slowly uncovered an alleged multimillion-rand poaching enterprise.

As the racketeering case of Julian Brown, Eugene “Boesman” Victor and Brandon Turner started in the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday, the prosecution attempted to show how the men were ultimately nabbed.

Investigating officer Captain Kanna Swanepoel said his mandate was to focus on the big money makers and he was never too concerned about the string of employees who carried out the fishing, storage and transportation of the endangered species.

“The level of poaching had become so high, I was given the resources to do this investigation.

“My goal was to catch the person who makes the most money,” Swanepoel told the court.

Brown, 32, Victor, 33, and Turner, 38, pleaded not guilty to charges related to the contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act.

Brown’s defence team – comprising well known legal duo Alwyn Griebenow and Advocate Terry Price SC – called for a trial-withina-trial to test the admissibility of several search warrants which ultimately led to the arrests of the state’s four Section 204 witnesses.

Price said if these warrants were not lawfully obtained, the evidence of the state witnesses – all alleged to be former employees of Brown – could not be admissible. Without these witnesses, Price submitted, the prosecution had no case.

Victor and Turner, represented by defence attorney Paul Roelofse, opted not to give plea explanations.

Brown, of Jeffreys Bay, and the owner of J&B Construction, said he would deny ever being part of the enterprise.

He denied allegations that he had attempted to obstruct the arrest of his alleged employee, Renier Ellerbeck.

He also denied having laundered illegal proceeds of perlemoen through the purchase of a Ferrari, worth R1.9-million.

“I had no business transaction with Martin Kriel to finance the Ferrari. He did all this to avoid being similarly charged, and then blamed me,” Brown said.

“Each and every one of the [four] state witnesses was arrested after the search of their property. Not one of those search warrants complies with regulations.

“Therefore, the search warrants were unlawful, their cars and houses were searched illegally and the detention of the accused persons was unlawful.”

Brown said the police had applied pressure on these witnesses to implicate him.