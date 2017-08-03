Guard, technician robbed at ATM

An armed security guard and an ATM technician were robbed while repairing an ABSA Cash Express ATM in the Emaqadini Supermarket in Ntlobo Street, Motherwell, this morning.

According to police, the technician and G4S Security guard were at the ATM doing repair work.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the security guard was standing outside the vault door at the back of the ATM when three men approached.

“The suspects were armed with firearms and held the guard at gunpoint while ushering them into the vault behind the ATM,” he said.

“The guard’s firearm was taken and the money, which was inside the ATM, was taken during the robbery.”

Beetge said the exact amount of money stolen from the ATM was unknown as they were awaiting a report from the bank.

The technician, from ATM Solutions, was locked inside the vault as well as employees in the shop adjacent to the ATM.

The stolen ATM Solutions bakkie was found abandoned in Kwazakhele a short while later.

A case of armed robbery is under investigation.