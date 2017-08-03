Doctor, 76, hurt in horror Bay hijacking

Shots fired as four gunmen strike in broad daylight outside elderly woman’s home

A semi-retired doctor was admitted to hospital yesterday after she was hijacked and had her foot driven over at her Summerstrand home.

During the incident, a shot was fired by one of the four men involved – shattering the back windscreen of Doreen Noah’s Mercedes-Benz.

Noah, 76, said the hijacking was “the worst experience I have ever had – I didn’t think I would be alive”.

After dropping her son off at the airport at about 10am yesterday morning, Noah said she had gone to town to collect a few boxes of medication before returning home.

“When I drove up the driveway I saw another car drive up and stop parallel to me in the driveway.

“A gentleman came to my car with a gun in his hand. I was so shocked, I thought it was a toy gun. He pointed it at me . . . I got so scared. I hooted hoping my helper or gardener would come and help.

“A shot rang out and hit the back window behind me. I heard four more shots and then opened the door to get out . . . and didn’t remove the keys,” she said.

Noah said she had fallen while getting out of the car and the robber had stolen the car and driven over her right foot.

Noah, who has been living in the same house since 1995, said her neighbours had run outside to see what had happened.

“Everybody was shocked – one neighbour phoned the police and within no time they were there.

“It was terrible. I was confused and didn’t know what was going on,” she said.