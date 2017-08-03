Councillors in brief court appearance

Two ANC councillors, facing assault charges after the infamous Nelson Mandela Bay council brawl last year, will return to court next week for pre-trial proceedings.

ANC councillor Andile Lungisa and Ward 19 councillor Gamalihleli Maqula, both smartly dressed in dark suits, made a brief appearance in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday morning.

They face charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after DA chief whip Werner Senekal and mayoral committee member for roads and transport Rano Kayser sustained serious injuries during a brawl in council in October.

During their appearance yesterday, the prosecution joined their cases. Lungisa is accused of hitting Kayser over the head with a glass jug, while Maqula allegedly stabbed Senekal in the back with a sharp object.