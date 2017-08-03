Cops take blame for little Maricha’s death

Bombshell dropped as lawsuit starts Evidence missing, says forensic guru

In a shock concession, the South African Police Service yesterday took responsibility for the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Maricha Speelman during riot control in Uitenhage four years ago. The bombshell acknowledgment of culpability came only a few minutes before a R3-million lawsuit brought by the child’s family was due to be heard by the Port Elizabeth High Court.

The police have for years been denying their involvement in Maricha’s death – both in conversation with the family and in official court documents.

But yesterday, in a letter from the state attorney, the police took responsibility for the incident, saying that they would pay the damages determined by the court.

The police concession came as advocates Pieter Mouton and Nicola Barnard, for the Speelman family, were preparing to lead damning evidence from a ballistics expert and the eye-witness testimony of two men who were returning from work and said they saw a uniformed policeman shooting Maricha from a distance of 35 to 40 metres.

Previously, in their official plea to the court, the police stated: “The SAPS denies using live ammunition in Kamesh Street, Uitenhage . . . It is denied that members of the SAPS shot the deceased . . . wrongfully, unlawfully and intentionally.”

Shortly after the incident, the police told the Speelman family Maricha had been hit on the head by a stone.

The Speelmans’ attorney, Wilma Espag van der Bank, said yesterday that they would ask Judge Jannie Eksteen to refer the case to the National Prosecuting Authority for investigation.

Independent Police Investigating Directorate (Ipid) spokesman Moses Dlamini said the person who originally investigated the shooting incident had left Ipid.

“We are trying to trace information on the case,” he said.

A ballistic report that was to be presented to the court, drawn up by forensic expert Jacobus Steyl, stated that he had been asked to determine what had caused the fatal wound and he had made a preliminary finding based on the information available to him.

He said there was a relatively large and crucial amount of forensic evidence missing.

Steyl said that according to documents he had received from the police, “three unknown officers” had transported Maricha to hospital.