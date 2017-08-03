‘Claimed he was so wealthy he could not spend all his money’

Atul Gupta claimed he was so wealthy that he couldn’t spend all his money if he tried. That’s according to Lord Bell‚ the co-founder of the British PR firm Bell Pottinger‚ which ditched the Guptas as clients after a public outcry.

Lord Bell told BBC radio that Gupta had boasted about his wealth and had flown the firm to Cape Town for lunch.

“Our first meeting was with Mr Atul Gupta. He was telling us how wonderful he is‚ how much money he has‚ he couldn’t even spend it all. He said he was a hero and that the country adores him‚” Bell is quoted as saying.

“To show us his wealth he flew us to Cape Town for lunch in his private jet and in the evening we had a meeting and it became clear that what they wanted to do was to mount a campaign to encourage what you might call black economic empowerment. He never asked us about PR.”

Bell stepped down as chairman of Bell Pottinger last year as anger grew about the firm’s involvement with the Gupta family‚ who have been accused of using their proximity to President Jacob Zuma to access lucrative government contracts.

The DA has accused Bell Pottinger of fuelling racial tensions in South Africa as a result of its work for the Guptas.

The UK-based Public Relations and Communications Association is investigating the DA’s complaint and will start hearings on August 18.

In a recent interview with the BBC‚ Atul Gupta denied allegations revealed in leaked e-mails‚ which appeared to show that a network of Gupta allies had been placed in key government positions to assist the family.

“On Gupta leaks‚ there is no authenticity. It’s perceptions to drive their own agenda‚” he said.

The denial contradicts statements made by senior politicians‚ including those in the ruling ANC.