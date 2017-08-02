Latest:
Elderly woman hijacked in Summerstrand

An elderly woman was followed home from the airport and hijacked in the driveway of her Summerstrand house this morning
A 76-year-old Port Elizabeth woman was followed home from the airport and hijacked in the driveway of her Summerstrand house this morning (02/08/2017).

Police said the suspects stole the woman’s Mercedes Benz and reversed over her feet during their escape.

Shortly after the hijacking, the police helicopter circled Nelson Mandela Bay searching for the car which was spotted abandoned near the cemetery in Forest Hill.

By early afternoon, police were still on the scene.

